Evilsizor’s return aids Constantine’s shot at SAC League Championships

CONSTANTINE — Anthony Evilsizor has been a good man to have around Constantine’s boys’ track and field program.

Fifth-year head coach Kyle Rimer is the first to admit his program has been spoiled by Evilsizor’s contributions.

Evilsizor, the defending Division 3 state champion in the 800-meter run, is Rimer’s top return point scorer and headlines Constantine’s group of six seniors.

“We have been very spoiled having Anthony as an athlete here at Constantine,” said Rimer, whose Falcons finished 6-0 in SAC Valley dual meets last season.

“What I love about Anthony the most is he’s a competitor. When he steps on the track times don’t matter to him, he just wants to win and is determined he is going to win the race. He’s a great example for our younger guys. We’ve had lots of success because of him, and we are looking forward to him finishing an outstanding athletic career,” Rimer said.

