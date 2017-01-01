Every day improvement goal for Lady Cats’ tennis program

THREE RIVERS — Patience could be the biggest key to a successful season for the Three Rivers varsity girls’ tennis team.

“A big key to our season is to just keep taking that one step at a time in getting better. We will run up against some good teams and take some tough losses,” said Scott Turner, who begins his second season as head girls’ coach and 20th season overall with the program.

“If we can get the girls to realize that those kind of matches make you a better player then we will keep getting better.”

Three Rivers finished 1-3 for fourth place in the Wolverine Conference South Division and 4-5 overall. The Wildcats were seventh in the final league standings and ninth at regionals.

Three Rivers graduated three solid players and leaders in Lezlie Lull, Maegan Trammell and Emilee Witters.

