Errors costly for Bulldogs in latter innings as Magi capture district

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

COLON — The Colon Magi baseball team whipped up a little magic in the latter innings and edged Centreville in a thrilling 8-7 win in the Division 4 district baseball championship Friday.
It looked like the Magi’s luck had ran out after Centreville senior pitcher Alex Meyer had retired the first two Magi batters in the bottom of the seventh.
 

Please see Saturday's  print or e-edition for full article.

