Errors cost Three Rivers

SCHOOLCRAFT — Errors were a big downfall for the Three Rivers varsity baseball team Monday in a 12-6 non-conference road loss to state-ranked Schoolcraft.

Schoolcraft, ranked No. 2 in the Division 3 pre-season state rankings by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association, capitalized on eight errors committed by Three Rivers.

The game was delayed twice because of thunder and Michigan High School Athletic Association safety rules.

Three Rivers took a 1-0 lead after the top of the first.

