Equestrian letter of intent

Madison Mykolaitis, front center, Mendon High School Senior, signs her letter of intent to ride for the University of Tennessee at Martin Equestrian Team. UTM is a NCAA Division 1 college, which approached Madison with a scholarship to compete for them on their equestrian team, one of the top 10 teams in the country. Madison, who has won multiple titles for years on the national open circuit, is excited about the opportunity to ride in Division 1 competition. Madison chose to sign with UTM due to its NCAA ranking and relatively small school size. Madison appears above surrounded by her parents, Gus and Mary Mykolaitis, along with Mendon Coach Lisa Vedmore, Mendon School Superintendant Roger Rathburn, and Mendon School Board President Dr. Regina Schinker.

Photo provided by Bryan Balasa