Ellifritz carries Wildcats past Bulldogs in jayvee football

OTSEGO — Parker Ellifritz had a night to remember at Bulldogs’ Stadium Thursday.

Unfortunately for host Otsego, the 5-foot-8, 140-pound Ellifritz plays for the Three Rivers junior varsity football team.

Ellifritz rushed 13 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and caught five passes for 64 yards and another TD helping the Wildcats to a 48-8 rout of the Bulldogs.

Three Rivers built a 13-8 lead after the first quarter.

Ellifritz scored on a one-yard run to open the ‘Cats scoring and Chase Ludwig added the PAT.

Before the quarter was done, Ellifritz hauled in a 43-yard TD pass from quarterback Devon Gidley. The PAT failed.

Three Rivers scored twice in the second period to extend its lead to 27-8 entering halftime.

Ellifritz burst over from seven yards out, and sprinted 60 yards for another score. Gidley completed a two-point conversion to Khybren Street.

Ludwig added a 16-yard scoring scamper and Scott Schrader ran for a three-yard score. Ellifritz also completed a conversion pass to Schrader to put the ‘Cats up 41-8 entering the fourth quarter.

Dylan Kennedy dashed six yards for the final Three Rivers score. Bayne Wilson booted the PAT.

Gidley added six carries for 53 yards. Ludwig added six rushes for 45 yards.

Three Rivers piled up 378 yards rushing on 35 attempts.

Gidley completed 10-of-18 passes for 156 yards and two TDs.

Gidley led the Wildcat defense with seven tackles. Jarred Stokes added six while Carter Minger, Kennedy, Ludwig and Ross O’Connor added had five stops each.

Schrader and Ellifritz both intercepted a pass. Kennedy and Ben Wilcox both recorded a fumble, while Ross O’Connor had two recoveries for the ‘Cats, now 2-1-1 overall.