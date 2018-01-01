Elks Hoop Shoot regional qualifiers

The Three Rivers Elks Lodge held is annual Hoop Shoot Free-Throw competition on Sunday at the Three Rivers High School gymnasium. Winners in their respective age groups advance to the regionals in St. Joseph in late January 2018. Regional winners will then advance to state competition. Elks Lodge member and event organizer Steve Masnari said 20 youths participated in the event. The competition consists of all youths shooting 10 free throws then 15 free throws. The person in each age category for boys and girls is declared the winner by who made the most free throws. Pictured in the front row left to right are, Treyvon Stewart, Jace Gray, Brayden Carpenter, Brynn Cupp and Maggie Gose; back row, Drake Henderson, Aarika Barber, Gabby Charvat, Caleb Quake and Caden Cottingham.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.