Eleven win first-round matches at MHSAA Individual wrestling Finals

The Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual Wrestling Finals began Friday with several area contestants faring well in their first day of action.

Here is a roundup of all first-round matches involving area qualifiers, along with consolation matches up to early Friday evening.

Live results in all four divisions can be found on trackwrestling.com or on the MHSAA website on the wrestling page at mhsaa.com.

A rundown of all the action involving area participants will appear in Monday’s Commercial-News sports section as well.

In the Division 3 tournament on Friday, Constantine sophomore 215-pounder Boe Eckman won his first match by pinfall in 3:22 over Salama Furaha from Wyoming Kelloggsville.