Eight is enough for Lady Cats

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls basketball team entered Saturday’s game a bit undersized against Westview, Ind.

The Lady Warriors enjoyed a visible size advantage with Ashya Klopfenstein, a 6-foot-1 senior starter at center, along with Alex Burr (6-1) and Maggie McCoy (5-10) rotating in and out of the lineup during the contest.

That didn’t seem to matter to Three Rivers (9-2), which used its speed and quickness and four different defensive sets to bump off Westview 42-33 in the non-conference matinee matchup.

The Lady Cats earned their first win over Randy Yoder’s Lady Warriors with only eight players.

Already down two players because season-ending knee injuries, Three Rivers has lost junior guard Alaina Abnet for at least a week with a possible concussion.

Concussion protocol requires prep athletes to sit out at least seven days or until they are cleared by a physician to return to action.

Three Rivers was able to use its quickness and defensive tactics to out-rebound Westview 30-23.

“I was real happy with how we played defensively. We were able to use our speed and quickness to counteract their size. Our effort rebounding was a big key tonight and eliminating their second-chance points,” said Three Rivers head coach Jason Bingaman.

Bingaman’s tallest players on his roster were sophomore guard/forward Hadley Miller and junior forwards Jessica Barnes and Diamond Carter at 5-10.

Bingaman wasn’t sure how his team would react with playing its third game of the week, including back-to-back days.

“Even with playing back-to-back days we were able to still put together a good run in the third quarter into the fourth with our trap defense,” Bingaman said.

“We didn’t finish some transition opportunities or shoot a great percentage in general, but we got more possessions because of our defense.”

If the Lady Cats were feeling fatigued from the week they didn’t let it show.

Westview jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead on Payton May’s mid-range jumper and a free throw from Klopfenstein.

It would be the only lead Westview would hold the rest of the game.

Three Rivers battled back scoring the next seven points.

Jessica Barnes ignited the Lady Cats’ run with a short jumper followed by two charity tosses from Diamond Carter and one by Kali Heivilin. Heivilin scored off a move inside moments later to cap off the run that put her team up 7-3.

Burr scored inside to bring the Lady Warriors back within two, 7-5. But Three Rivers’ Erin Brady drained an 8-foot-jumper to put her team back up by four, 9-5 entering the second quarter.

LeAnne Miller’s baseline jumper and Burr’s deuce in the lane right in front of the hoop helped the Lady Warriors even the contest up at 9-9 with 6:45 left in the half.

That would be as close as Westview would get to Three Rivers the rest of the contest.

Heivilin’s three pointer followed by a jump shot and two charity tosses from Miller extended Three Rivers’ lead to five, 16-11.

Westview’s Summer Konkle hit a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game.

Miller, however, drew another foul on Westview and went to the line to make both free throws to put her ball club back up by five, 18-13 entering halftime.

Heivilin opened the second half scoring for Three Rivers converting a putback that gave the Lady Cats a seven-point cushion, 20-13 just seconds into the third period.

Three Rivers would go on and outscore Westview 10-9 during the stanza and maintained a 28-22 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Miller really began to assert herself and take over the game with her dribble penetration into the lane. She scored six of her 17 points for the game in the third quarter.

Heivilin, who would finish with 10 points for the Lady Cats, got her jumper along the baseline to fall and put her team back up by eight to start the final period, 30-22.

Shortly after Miller would hit back-to-back three pointers followed by another deuce that gave Three Rivers its largest lead of the day at 11, 38-27.

Westview lessened its deficit to seven, 40-33, with 1:20 remaining on a pair of free throws by Jenna Duff.

Three Rivers sealed up the win with Tessa Hawkins hitting a pair of free throws with 45.5 seconds to go for the final difference.

Miller had another superlative performance on the floor adding two assists, 12 rebounds and five steals. Heivilin also contributed five rebounds, one blocked shot and three steals. Carter played her best game of the season adding seven points, one assist, eight rebounds, one block and four steals.

“Diamond played well at the top of our pressure and against their big girls on the glass,” Bingaman said.

“Hadley really handled Westview’s pressure well and hit two big three pointers for us in the fourth quarter.”

Three Rivers mixed its defensive tactics up throughout the game from a full-court, three-quarters court to a half-court trap and even played some zone to combat its size disadvantage.

The Lady Cats were able to force the Lady Warriors into 26 turnovers. Three Rivers committed 18 miscues themselves.

Brady, Hawkins, Barnes and Izzy Taylor all added one basket each for Three Rivers, now 9-2 overall.

Three Rivers shot 14-of-53 from the floor (26 percent), including a 3-of-14 from three-point territory, and made 11-of-16 free-throw attempts (69 percent).

Hawkins added three assists and one rebound. Brady had a key rebound. Alivia Knapp had one assist and two boards. Barnes had a rebound and one assist. Taylor had one assist and a pair of steals.

Westview, which shot 13-of-38 (34 percent), was led in scoring by Klopfenstein with 13 points. Four other Lady Warriors scored four points each.

The Lady Warriors failed to hit a three pointer in four attempts and knocked down 7-of-12 attempts from the charity stripe.

Westview was called for 16 fouls to 14 for Three Rivers.

Lady Warriors head coach Randy Yoder credited Bingaman and the Lady Cats on their defensive game plan.

“Hadley Miller is a gifted player and a real difference maker. She played against us last year and I scouted her a couple times this season,” Yoder said.

“Three Rivers played well as a team and moved the basketball well. Coach Bingaman does a nice job of getting them into different defenses. They kind of stymied us on the defensive end in the third quarter and got up by seven points. That made it tough for us to comeback after that. Early on we missed some shots we should have made. But that’s part of basketball. Their defense force us into some mistakes, but we also had quite a few unforced turnovers.”

Westview, which drops to 8-12 overall with the loss, got six steals from Klopfenstein and three assists apiece from Bradi Yoder and Konkle.

Three Rivers returns to action on Tuesday at Vicksburg for a Wolverine Conference South Division contest at 6 p.m.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.