Edwardsburg too strong for Three Rivers

EDWARDSBURG — Give the Edwardsburg Eddies football team an inch to roam and they’ll move the ball a mile.

Three Rivers’ defense did a credible job against Edwardsburg’s potent Wing-T offense in the first half.

But the Eddies backfield was like a time bomb waiting to explode, and it did for three touchdowns in the second half to put the game out of reach. It was Edwardsburg busting out enough big plays to walk off the field at Leo Hoffman Stadium with a 30-12 Division 4 district championship playoff win Friday.

Edwardsburg (10-1) hosts Lansing Sexton (8-3) in the regional finals next week. Three Rivers finishes 8-3.

Edwardsburg rolled up 379 of its 395 yards of offense on the ground in 58 plays.

Caden Goggins led the Eddies’ ground assault with eight carries for 102 yards and one TD. Nick Bradley added 12 rushes for 76 yards and Kyle Schrider busted out 74 yards on 11 attempts for the Eddies.

Edwardsburg rolled up 379 of its 395 yards of offense on the ground in 58 plays.

Caden Goggins led the Eddies’ ground assault with eight carries for 102 yards and one TD. Nick Bradley added 12 rushes for 76 yards and Kyle Schrider busted out 74 yards on 11 attempts for the Eddies.

“It was hard for us to get something going offensively in the second half. I thought we played well in the first two quarters though,” said Three Rivers coach J.J. Wagner.

“Edwardsburg is a good football team. It’s the playoffs and you have to come out and play your best. Their offense is difficult to defend with all the deception. You’re going to give up rushing yards. We’re proud as heck of these kids. They came from winning one game as freshmen and one game as sophomores to being two-time playoff qualifiers.”

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.