Edwardsburg shuts out Three Rivers netters

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ tennis team dropped an 8-0 Wolverine Conference decision at home Wednesday with Edwardsburg.

At No. 1 singles, Three Rivers’ Issac Adams lost 1-6, 2-6. At No. 2, Colby Hartzell from Three Rivers was defeated 0-6, 1-6. At No. 3, Riley Lewis from Three Rivers came up short in his match 6-0, 1-6, 0-6. Three Rivers defaulted at No. 4 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, Three Rivers’ David Green and Gio Gioiosa dropped a 0-6, 0-6 decision.

At No. 2 doubles, Three Rivers’ tandem of Brady Minnard and Joshua Moore 0-6, 2-6.

At No. 3 doubles, Three Rivers’ Kayden Stratton and Jaxson Gilleylen lost 2-6, 0-6.

At No. 4 doubles, Three Rivers’ Landon Grubbs and Alex Bryant fell in their match 1-6, 0-6.