Edwardsburg pounds Three Rivers, 50-7

THREE RIVERS — The Edwardsburg Eddies’ remedy for success in winning football games in the Wolverine Conference is no mystery.

Behind its massive offensive line, Kevin Bartz’s Eddies were simply able to drive the ball down the throat and wear out the Three Rivers Wildcats’ defense with its methodical Wing-T attack in a 50-7 win at Armstrong Field Friday.

Using several ballcarriers on the night, Edwardsburg was able to control the clock with lengthy drives down the field.

Edwardsburg, now 7-0, outgained Three Rivers 470-67 in total yardage, including a 438-54 advantage on the ground.

“Edwardsburg is an excellent football team. You’re talking about a team that’s the defending state champion, been in the finals the past two years and will probably win another title,” said Three Rivers head coach J.J. Wagner.

“But our kids never quit, played with effort. Sometimes the other team is better. Our defense played hard but when you’re out there all night you are going to give some things up.”

The Division 3 No. 3-ranked Eddies led the Wildcats 8-0 after the opening period on Dillon Hursh’s one-yard plunge and ensuing two-point conversion run.

Mac Gadieski’s eight-yard strike on the ground and Drew Bidwell’s conversion run increased t he Eddies advantage to 16-0.

Edwardsburg made it 22-0 heading into halftime following Connor Nelson’s 12-yard scoring pass to Logan McColley.

Devon Gidley’s fumble recovery for Three Rivers thwarted off another Edwardsburg scoring threat with 2:57 left in the opening half.

Gaideski’s 11-yard strike on the ground and Hursh’s conversion run put the Eddies up 30-0 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Gidley snuck over the Eddies’ goal line with 1:01 left in the period for Three Rivers’ first six points of the night. Brayden Selent booted the PAT, cutting the ‘Cats deficit to 30-7.

The TD by Gidley was set up by a nifty 42-yard gainer by junior tailback Jeremy Andrews around right end.

Jackson Hoover’s one-yard dash and Nelson’s conversion run put the Eddies up 38-7 with 11:23 left in the game.

Max Haffner’s fumble recovery on a Three Rivers punt set up Edwardsburg’s next score, a 12-yard run by Connor Ostrander, Cody Harman ran in the conversion for a 44-7 advantage.

Ethan Cebra’s 60-yard scoring dash capped the Eddies’ scoring with 1:34 left in the game.

Nelson completed all three of his attempted passes on the night for 32 yards and one TD for the Eddies.

Bidwell led the Eddies ground attack with 15 carries for 123 yards. Gaideski added 13 touches for 96 yards and two scores. Hursh tacked on 67 yards on 12 trips and one TD. Cebra had the one carry for 44 yards and a score. Hoover lugged the ball four times for 47 yards and one TD.

Andrews carried the ball 11 times for 36 yards for Three Rivers, now 2-5. Chase Ludwig carried five times for 31 yards and caught one pass worth 13 yards before leaving the game in the second half with an injury.