Edwardsburg deals Three Rivers fifth consecutive loss

THREE RIVERS — The script in Three Rivers’ 51-30 Wolverine Conference boys’ basketball loss at home to Edwardsburg Friday at the Purple Palace was an all too familiar one for head coach Brian Burg.

The same factors, missed shots and miscues at critical points of the game, that had been prevalent in the previous four losses, reared their ugly head once again.

It marks the fifth consecutive loss for Three Rivers, now 4-7 overall and 0-5 for last in the South Division. Edwardsburg, meanwhile, improves to 8-5 overall and 4-2 in the division for second place.

Three Rivers’ Isaiah Moore took the opening tip and scored from underneath for a quick 2-0 Wildcats’ lead.

The game would be tied on four occasions during the opening period. Three Rivers and Edwardsburg were deadlocked at 9-9 entering the second period.

Just like in its previous contests. Three Rivers got out of sync offensively with poor shot selection. Edwardsburg was able to score off Three Rivers’ miscues. The Eddies entered halftime holding a 30-18 advantage.

Colby Sidenbender knocked down four three pointers to key the Eddies’ offensive production in the second quarter.

“It was a good defensive performance for us in the first quarter. We missed some shots, but we were going inside like we wanted in order to get Isaiah Moore the ball. They (Edwardsburg) brough in their shooter (Sidebender) and we lost track of where he was at,” Burg said. “We missed some shots, settled and didn’t execute our plays. In the second half we came out flat and played without any emotion is seemed like. We have to come together and fight through the adversity we’re facing right now.

Edwardsburg held Three Rivers to just one field goal in the third quarter, outscoring the ‘Cats 8-2 to build a 38-20 advantage entering the final stanza. The Eddies outscored the ‘Cats 13-10 in the final eight minutes.

Moore finished the night with a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Parker Ellifritz added 10 points for Three Rivers. Aiden Judsen contributed five points and four rebounds. Oakley Withers had two points and one rebound. Ben Wilcox scored two points.

Three Rivers ended the game shooting 9-of-35 from the floor (26 percent) and 11-of-12 at the free-throw stripe (92 percent).

Edwardsburg was led in scoring by Max Hafner with 13 points. Sidenbender added 12 points.

Edwardsburg finished 18-of-46 from the floor (39 percent), including 6-of-20 on three pointers, and made 9-of-18 (50 percent) at the foul stripe.

Both teams grabbed 30 rebounds.

The Eddies committed just six turnovers to the Wildcats’ 17 miscues.

Edwardsburg head coach Steve Wright was pleased with his team’s performance overall.

“Early on I felt we rushed some shots against Three Rivers’ zone. But we were able to get some offensive boards and easy buckets. I thought we showed some patience once we began to force some turnovers. We got some rebounds. I thought we defended them well because they have some weapons,” Wright said.

Three Rivers visits Coldwater on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. for a non-conference battle.