Edwardsburg’s three-point shooting drenches Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — It was dry outside, but it was raining three pointers inside for Edwardsburg inside the Purple Palace at Three Rivers Friday night.

The Eddies drained 10 baskets from behind the three-point arc, converted key buckets inside during the second half and made critical free throws down the stretch to pull out a 56-45 win over the Wildcats.

Three Rivers falls to 5-6 overall and 1-4 in the Wolverine Conference’s South Division. It’s the Wildcats’ fourth consecutive divisional loss.

Edwardsburg took a narrow 13-12 lead after the opening eight minutes.

