Eddies run past Wildcat freshmen

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers freshmen boys’ basketball team lost a 59-41 Wolverine Conference game at home Thursday to Edwardsburg.

The Eddies jumped out to a 17-14 lead on the Wildcats after one quarter.

Edwardsburg’s second-quarter defense held Three Rivers to just two points as the Eddies moved out to a 29-16 halftime advantage. The visitors took a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ross O’Connor had 18 points, one assist, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals for Three Rivers.

Seite Kiser had four points and five rebounds for the Cats. Devon Gidley added three points, five assists, four rebounds, one block and two steals. Dylan Kennedy chipped in three points. Carter Minger had five points, one assist, three rebounds and one steal. Khybren Street added four points, one assist, three rebounds and one steal. Nick Lard had three points and one steal. Ben Wilcox added three rebounds.

