Eddies record district shutout victory over Wildcats, 5-0

By Scott Hassinger

Sports Editor

EDWARDSBURG — A tough season for the Three Rivers varsity boys’ soccer team ended in the first round of the Division 3 districts Tuesday with a 6-0 loss to Edwardsburg.

It was the second victory this season for Edwardsburg, the runners-up finisher in the Wolverine Conference, who also defeated Three Rivers 7-1 in the regular season.

The Wildcats fought hard defensively the whole night and were in a scoreless tie with the Eddies for nearly 20 minutes in the first half.

Senior defenseman Jared Leach had a nice header save in the box for Three Rivers on a corner kick by Edwardsburg in the early minutes of the contest.

The Eddies scored goals at 20:18, 11:04 and 5:27 to grab a 3-0 halftime advantage.

Edwardsburg scored its fourth goal on the night at 8:40 of the second half off a set piece just outside of the penalty box.

The Eddies’ final two goals of the match came at 5:38 and 4:00.

Derek Veenstra finished with two shots on goal and Leach had one shot on goal for the Wildcats, who finish 4-15-2 overall for the season.

According to Three Rivers head coach Alli Stephenson, senior goalkeeper Brandon Grafe turned in his best performance of the season.

Grafe recorded 13 saves for the Wildcats.

The match was the final in the careers for seniors Leach, Grafe, Nick Katsaros, Lars Lund and Jason Lee from Three Rivers.

