Eddies outlast Lady Cats in four

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers' stay in the Class B girls’ volleyball district might’ve been a short stay, but the Lady Wildcats went out fighting.

Three Rivers saw visiting Edwardsburg take command after winning the first two games 16-25, 17-25 for a 2-0 lead in the best three-out-of-five game match.

Down by as many as five points, 9-4, in the third game, Three Rivers won a marathon fourth game (29-27) that was tied on eight different occasions.

Three Rivers earned its first lead in game three, 13-12, on a tip to the middle by senior Campbell Haradine. Eventually the Lady Cats would take a lead as large as four points, 17-13, with Haradine serving three consecutive points.

During the latter part of the game, Three Rivers’ scrappy defense helped the Lady Cats survive four match points before it rallied for the win and lessened its deficit in the match to 2-1.

Three Rivers played from behind a majority of the fourth game. But the Lady Cats, who finished the season with an overall record of 24-18-4, were able to creep within one point of the Eddies, 14-13. The closest the Lady Cats would get to taking the lead for the remainder of the game was three points, 19-22, on a Shelby Krawczak cross-court kill. Edwardsburg would finally win the fourth game 25-20 when a Krawczak kill was called long.

“Edwardsburg has cannons for arms all over the court. You have to play perfect defense and any kind of lull and they can get three or four quick points on you,” said Three Rivers coach Erik Kore.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.