Eddies best Wildcats in freshmen, JV basketball games

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers boys and girls junior varsity basketball teams, along with the freshman boys’ basketball team, all dropped their road games Thursday in Edwardsburg.

Three Rivers fell short to Edwardsburg 31-21 in the boys’ junior varsity contest.

In that game, Quae Carter led Three Rivers with eight points. Sam Meyer had seven points and Isaiah Moore added six rebounds and two blocked shots for the ‘Cats, who trailed its guests 18-13 after three periods.

Edwardsburg defeated Three Rivers 49-20 in the junior varsity girls’ game.