Eddies’ second-half pressure smothers Lady Cats

EDWARDSBURG — A late third-quarter surge propelled the Edwardsburg girls basketball team to an eventual 54-30 Wolverine Conference South Division win over Three Rivers Friday.

Edwardsburg’s win avenged a 41-32 loss to Three Rivers in the Class B district tournament last March on the Eddies home floor.

“We knew Edwardsburg’s gym would be a tough environment to place in. There were some key mistakes we made in the third quarter when we didn’t take very good care of the basketball,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.

“Zarycki found a way during that stretch to get the ball and finish. A big difference tonight was they got a lot of the 50/50 balls. That kept us from finding a rhythm at both ends.”

Zarycki scored a game-high 23 points for the Eddies, who shot 23-of-43 from the floor and 5-of-8 at the foul line. Bailey Anson added eight and Abbey Krugh finished with six points.



