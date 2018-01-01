Early hitting woes won’t deter Glen Oaks in quest to reach postseason

Scott Chase is working feverishly restoring the Glen Oaks Community College baseball program to its days of prominence during the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Glen Oaks ended the 2018 season 18-24 overall, including a 8-14 mark in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association’s Western Conference.

“Last season we still had young guys. Getting the top recruits and developing those players are just part of the process of building a successful program. It’s been a process, but we’re working to revive things back to the way they were n the 70s, 80s and 90s here at Glen Oaks,” Chase said.

Despite a slower start than anticipated this spring, Chase, a standout on the diamond for the Vikings back in the mid-1980s, remains upbeat about Glen Oaks’ chances for success in his third season at the wheel.

Glen Oaks is currently 5-13 overall, including a 2-6 mark in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association’s Western Conference, heading into today’s league doubleheader at 2 p.m. against league unbeaten Kellogg (8-0) on the road.

The two teams play another doubleheader at Glen Oaks on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Glen Oaks has 13 sophomores on its 30-man roster.

‘Those sophomores are the glue to our team right now. We return starters at third base, centerfield, leftfield, second base, catcher and have some pitching back,” Chase said.