Early deficit keeps Mendon winless

UNION  CITY — The Mendon boys’ basketball team remained winless on the season following  a 50-32 non-league loss Wednesday at Union City.
Union City jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the opening eight minutes and entered halftime with a 23-10 lead over its guests.
Hunter Zinsmaster had nine points and six rebounds for Mendon. Dakota Ames added eight points and five boards.
Corbin Weinberg ended the night with six points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Hornets and Cole Decker posted five points, four rebounds and four steals.

