Eagles moves up to No. 5 in latest Division 4 boys basketball poll

HOWARDSVILLE — For a tiny school, Howardsville Christian School is achieving big things this winter in boys’ basketball.

Led by three-time Class D All-Stater Dylan Jergens, Howardsville remains among the Top 10 Division 4 teams in this week’s Michigan Associated Press state poll.

Howardsville, which remains undefeated at 12-0 overall and a perfect 8-0 mark in the BCS League’s White Division, is ranked No. 5 in this week’s rankings.

With eight games left in the regular season, Howardsville is on pace to eclipse last year’s school record win-loss record of 20-6.