Eagles fall in final seconds to Comets

CONSTANTINE — A cold spell in the third quarter ultimately hurt Schoolcraft’s boys basketball team in a heartbreaking 45-44 Class C regional semifinal loss Tuesday to Kalamazoo Christian.

Kalamazoo Christian (22-2) advances to Wednesday’s regional championship at 7 p.m. against Cassopolis (24-0), a 68-64 winner over Homer in the other semifinal.

The loss was a hard one to swallow for Randy Small and his Eagles, who finish the season 17-7. It was Schoolcraft’s third loss this season to Kalamazoo Christian and the second consecutive season the Eagles’ season has ended with a loss to the Comets in the regional opener.

“This loss really hurts. We had three good shots at the basket in those final few seconds. Sometimes things just don’t go your way,” Small said.

“I thought their top scorer (Jordan Katje) hurt us at key times again, just like he did in our couple of losses to them in the regular season. When the game got tight, we tightened up, and they took advantage of our mental mistakes.”



Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.