Eagles’ firepower too much for Falcons

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

CONSTANTINE — Despite a valiant effort by Constantine, Schoolcraft had a little bit too much extra strength in Thursday’s Class C district girls’ volleyball championship.
The Lady Falcons found it hard to stop the Eagles’ monstrous hitters in seniors Brooke Crissman and Paige Gebben, and freshman Anna Schuppel.
Scboolcraft took advantage of several huge kills at opportune times to hand Constantine a 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 defeat.
Schoolcraft advances on to regional play next week at Watervliet against the winner of the Galesburg-Augusta District.
Sparked by a huge hometown crowd and large student cheering section, Constantine came out on fire in game one.
 

