Dull leads Lady Falcons' win

LAWTON — Constantine’s girls’ basketball team earned a 42-33 SAC Valley Divisional win at home Friday over Lawton.

Lexi Dull had 15 points, five rebounds and a pair of steals for Constantine.

Mackenzi Dobosiewicz added 13 points, eight boards and seven steals. Paulina Diaz finished with seven points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Lady Falcons, while Kiara Price finished with six rebounds, four steals, four assists and three points.

“Lexi played a phenomenal game. While she still had some silly turnovers, I feel like she finally came to play and played to her potential. I was really impressed with her play tonight,” said Constantine coach Rachel Schlosser.

“The girls have been challenged in practice and they have stepped up the last couple games. We played more minutes together this game than any other game this season. Rebounding has been a major focal point for us (boxing out) and the girls did a really good job of that tonight. We wanted this win, and we got it.”

