Duchene era begins in Mendon softball

Plummer back as Lady Hornets’ No. 1 pitcher
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

MENDON — Mendon begins a new chapter in softball.
Christina Duchene replaces long-time head coach Dave Cook, who resigned after a lengthy and highly successful coaching stint with his son Scott and daughter Susie.
Duchene takes over a tradition-rich program that saw Mendon capture numerous district championships under the Cook regime.
Duchene returns several key players off a squad that finished 25-11 overall and 7-1 in the BCS League last spring. The Lady Hornets shared the conference championship with long-time rival Bronson.
Mendon must replace three all-conference players off that squad in Ashley Kuhlman (3b), Megan Zinsmaster (ss) and Brooke Gabbard (catcher).
