Dowagiac too strong for Three Rivers

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac’s size, strength and speed carried Randy Brooks’ Chieftains to a 35-0 Wolverine Conference football win over visiting Three Rivers Friday night.

The Chieftains, now 1-1, outgained the Wildcats 426-160 in total yards, including a dominating 377-86 edge on the ground.

Dowagiac senior quarterback Cailyn Murphy completed 2-of-5 passes for one touchdown. Murphy also ran eight times for 133 yards. De’Ondray Henry added 14 carries for 116 yards and one TD. DJ. Lanier ran eight times for 49 yards.

“We were able to run the ball a little bit more tonight on offense, but we still made some silly mistakes that you can’t make against a team as good as Dowagiac,” said Three Rivers head coach J.J. Wagner.

“We just have to find a way to get better. Our kids didn’t do a very good job of tackling tonight. We aren’t a team that’s built to be able to come back from a three touchdown deficit. We have work to do.”

Three Rivers’ top runner on the evening was Parker Ellifritz with 22 carries for 82 yards. Jeremy Andrews added three attempts for 22 yards.

Sophomore quarterback Aidan Gidley completed 6-of-11 passes for 64 yards for Three Rivers, now 0-2.

Three Rivers was led defensively by senior Carter Minger with 7.5 tackles. Bayne Willson added 5.5 tackles and Dylan Harper had four stops.

Murphy put Dowagiac up 7-0 just 16 seconds into the game after sprinting 80 yards to paydirt down Three Rivers’ sideline on the first play. Cristian Wilson booted the PAT.