DIVISION 4 STATE MEET PREVIEW

GRAND RAPIDS — A long era in Mendon High School track and field ends Saturday in the Division 4 state finals at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids.

Field events start at 9 a.m. Preliminary running events and the 3200-meter relay start at 10 a.m. with running finals commencing at noon.

Senior hurdler Mary Leighton, the last of four siblings to compete for the Hornets, participates in her final meet.

Leighton, the defending state champion and state record holder in the 100-meter hurdles, is the daughter of former Mendon state champion Sharon (Beebe) Leighton and David Leighton.

Sharon was a three-time state qualifier competing for Mendon from 1975-1978, and winning a state title her junior year in the 110-yard hurdles and she also competed in the 330-yard hurdles.

Mary’s older brother Luke Leighton, a 2006 graduate, and older sisters Caitlin (2009) and Grace (2014) were all state qualifiers, placers and medalists for Mendon in the hurdles.

Luke qualified for state as a sophomore, junior and senior as well. He placed fifth in the state his junior year in the 300 intermediate hurdles and is the school record holder in both events.

As a freshman, Caitlin earned fourth in the state in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 low hurdles. As a sophomore she took fourth in the 100s, didn’t place her junior year and earned second in the 100 hurdles as a senior.

Grace’s took fourth in the state in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles her senior year. She placed seventh in the 100 hurdles her junior year and sixth as a sophomore.

Mary has been the most successful winning the state title in the 100 hurdles her junior year and setting a state record in a time of 14.93 and finishing fourth in the 300 hurdles (47.87). In her sophomore year Mary earned second in the 100 hurdles.

“When our kids were young we would set up obstacle courses around the yard along with hurdles. They were just something for them to play with,” Sharon recalled.

Sharon also took her children down to the high school track with her at an early age. She would pick them up and help them over hurdles.

“When they were just little kids they would run along side me. Whenever we got close to a hurdle I would pick them up to get their form going and then put them down and repeat that around the track,” Sharon said.

Sharon and David never pushed their children to pursue hurdling.

“It’s just something once they got the technique down they found out they really enjoyed it,” Sharon added.

“It’s been really fun watching them grow up and compete.”

When Mary clears the final hurdle her final race in prep track and field it will be a bittersweet moment for her parents.

“We’ve been going to a lot of track meets the past 14 years to watch our kids compete. There’s been a lot of popcorn ate and its been so much fun. There have been so many good athletes to watch, not only from Mendon but all the other schools,” Sharon said.

“Its been fun watching all these kids start in junior high school and to see them develop on up through high school. I’m really going to miss this.”

Mary first remembers jumping hurdles are age eight.

“My first memory was learning how to run and my mom would lift me up over the hurdle when I was eight. My brother Luke was in high school at that time,” Mary said.

But David and Sharon will still be around the sport for at least four more years. The trips to watch Mary’s meets will just be a little longer.

Mary will attend Indiana Tech. in Fort Wayne, Ind., on a track and field scholarship beginning next fall.

All the success Mary has attained wouldn’t be possible without the help of her mother and older sibling she stresses.

“I owe a lot of my success in this sport to my family members and how supportive they’ve been to me over the years,” Mary said. “They can all relate to me because all of them know all about hurdling so its made things a lot easier. It’s run because they can always point something out that helps me afterwards for future races.”

The youngest Leighton is self-driven.

“I believe that the more work you put into the sport the more you get out of it like everything else in life,” Mary said.

During the offseason, Mary runs cross country and plays basketball.

“I believe that the other sports have helped me out over the years. The other two sports have helped make me quicker on my feet and physically stronger and I try to use that to my advantage,” Mary Leighton said.

Leighton keeps the rest of the competition in the back of her mind, but her main goal is to just go out and run her own race.

