DIVISION 3 STATE MEET PREVIEW

COMSTOCK PARK — Life as a defending state champion can be difficult.

But if there’s anyone that can handle that kind of pressure it’s Constantine senior Anthony

Evilsizor, the defending Division 3 state champion in the 800-meter run, hopes to cap off his amazing athletic career at Constantine with a second consecutive championship in that event in today’s state meet at Comstock Park.

The meet begins at 9 a.m. with field events. Preliminary running events and the 3200-meter relay begin at 10 a.m. and finals in all running events start at noon.

Evisizor’s second-place time in the Comstock Regional of 2:00.21 has him seeded sixth entering today’s competition. Brian Patrick of Bridgman, who beat Evilsizor in the regional, is seeded No. 1 at 1:55.21.

“I lost to (Patrick) at regionals but I beat him at state last year. It could go either way at state. Coach Rimer has had plenty of workouts for me this week which will help,” Evilsizor said.

“I’ve started getting faster the last couple years because the coaching staff really works us hard. I enjoy the 800 but I like to run the 400 every now and then to mix things up. Football has always been my main sport and basketball also keeps me in shape.”

Evilsizor was named honorable mention Division 5-6 All-State last fall after rushing for over 1,400 yards and 25 touchdowns in football.

Saturday will be the end of Evilsizor’s athletic career as he has already enlisted to join the United State’s Marine Corps.

“Anthony is one of those once-in-a-lifetime athletes. We have been very lucky to have someone like him here at Constantine. He began running really well for us by the end of his freshman year. He’s always set goals and had the motivation to reach them. He’s just a natural runner,” said Constantine boys track and field coach Kyle Rimer.

Evilsizor is one of seven Constantine athletes participating in the finals.

Senior Anthony Ruth will compete in the discus and junior Quinten Prieur qualified in the 3200-meter run.

Ruth was the regional runners-up finisher in discus 132-0.

Prieur captured the regional title in the 3200 (10:25.86).

Cassie McNamara, a sophomore, will participate in the girls’ meet in both the 100 hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles for the Lady Falcons.

McNamara was regional champion in both events, winning the 100 hurdles (16.60) and 300 hurdles (48.83).

McNamara will also join teammates Lexi Dull, Paulina Diaz and Mackenzi Dobosiewicz in the 1600 relay. Constantine finished second at regionals in that event at 4:25.75.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.