DIVISION 2 WRESTLING REGIONALS

EATON RAPIDS — The moral of the story in Saturday’s Division 2 individual wrestling regionals at Eaton Rapids is that two Three Rivers Wildcats are heading to the state finals.

Junior 215-pounder Tyler Moore punched his ticket in fine fashion by winning a regional championship.

Moore got off to an impressive start by pinning Jackson Northwest’s Joshua Lewis, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state, in the quarterfinals in 3:28.

In the semifinals, Moore recorded a pin on Ionia’s Trevor Piggott in 2:20.

Moore’s win in the finals came over Isaac Weir of Stevensville-Lakeshore on an injury default.

Weir had defeated Moore just a week earlier in the district finals.

“It feels really nice to win regionals. This is my first time going to state. I kept it smart and wrestled my own style today,” Moore said.

“After pinning the number one-ranked kid in the state it showed me anything can happen at any time, but now it’s time to focus on state and what I can do to get myself on that podium.”

Junior Chris Morrill earned fourth for Three Rivers at 130 to earn his first trip to the state finals.

Morrill pinned Jarrett Thorne of Charlotte in 2:53 in the quarterfinals.

Morrill lost his semifinals match 8-3 against Chris Fauson of Charlotte.

In the consolation round, Morrill pinned Jake Race of Jackson Northwest in 0:47 before narrowly losing his consolation finals match 5-4 to Quenten Hall of DeWitt.

“I feel pretty good about qualifying for state, but I’m not happy about finishing fourth. I had the No. 3-ranked guy on his back in the semis and just couldn’t get the pin call. In the consolation I lost to the No. 5-ranked kid with a close call at the end that didn’t go in my favor,” Morrill said.

