DISTRICTS GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine girls’ basketball team extended its season with a 49-16 win over Decatur Monday in the Class C district basketball tournament on the Lady Falcons’ home floor.

Constantine, now 11-10 overall, advances to face Lawton (8-12) in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. clash. Schoolcraft (15-5) battles Centreville (19-1) in the other game at 6 p.m. The finals are at 7 p.m. Friday.

Constantine led Decatur 14-7 after one period, 26-11 at halftime and 37-12 after three quarters.

Lexi Dull had 14 points for Constantine. Mackenzi Dobosiewicz added nine, Macey Tulley seven, Paulina Diaz six, Bailey Rodewald four, Kiara Price three and Hannah Ley two.

Kyla Smith led Decatur with six points.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.