DISTRICT GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

CONSTANTINE — The Schoolcraft Lady Eagles and Constantine’s gymnasium seem to have a firm grip on Centreville’s girls’ basketball team.

Unranked Schoolcraft knocked off Class C’s No. 3-ranked Lady Bulldogs 45-31 Wednesday.

Schoolcraft (16-5) advances to face Lawton (9-12) in Friday’s championship game at 7 p.m.

Lawton defeated Constantine 50-40 in the other semifinal. No stats on that game were received from the Falcons’ coaching staff at press time.

Centreville finishes the season with a 19-2 record. Both of the Bulldogs’ losses this season came on Constantine’s home court.

Schoolcraft jumped out to a 13-11 lead on Centreville after the opening eight minutes.

Freshman Gabi Saxman, who led all scorers on the evening for the Eagles, scored five points during the period, including a three-pointer. Kennedy Leighton also had a pair of triples during that span.

Kayla Gest and Skyler DeMeyer of Centreville also hit one three-pointer each in the opening stanza.

A 14-7 run by the Eagles in the second quarter left the Lady Bulldogs down 27-18 at the half.

Schoolcraft took control of the ballgame with a 10-6 run in the third quarter to put the Eagles up 37-24 entering the final eight minutes.

Saxman went 8-of-10 at the foul stripe for Schoolcraft which finished the game 11-of-18 at the free-throw line as a team. The Eagles hit a total of six triples out of their 14 field goals.

Junior Lydia Goble added 11 points for Schoolcraft and Leighton added nine, including another triple in the third quarter.

Wynn Stitt and Amber Overley both added four points apiece for Schoolcraft.

Centreville was led in scoring by Gest, sophomore Samara Schlabach and DeMeyer with five points each. Joanna Larsen added four points, while Olivia Deeds, Carlee Odom and Hannah Rice all scored three each, Andrea Bell two and Brittany Morris had one.

The Lady Bulldogs made 10 field goals and were 8-of-16 (50 percent) at the foul stripe.

Larsen and Schlabach, who are both returning next season, had six rebounds each for Centreville. Odom added two assists and Carly Todd had two steals.

Both Todd and Odom are only juniors.

“Schoolcraft did a good job executing their game plan and put a lot of pressure on us to disrupt ours. They rebounded well and took away some of our strengths that have gotten us through many games this season,” said Centreville coach Jill Peterson. “I’m proud of this team and the foundation they have added to this program and they will play a part of our future successes. The season is much more than one game, and this group was a great group to work with over the last four months. We’ll miss our seniors dearly and wish them the best as they move forward.”

