District creates position for coach

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers school board Monday, March 20, voted to create a position in the Three Rivers Education Association for a powerlifting coach.

It would be paid at Step 5, the same level as an assistant basketball coach or assistant wrestling coach.

Board secretary Dan Ryan, a member of the board’s human resources committee, reported on the proposal from athletic director Andy Mains.

He said there were many benefits to powerlifting: that it increased physical fitness, self esteem and confidence and it was a sport that accommodated everyone and offered a lot for the district’s students.

The district has had a powerlifting team for three years, coached by Brock Yost of Triple River CrossFit.

“Not only is he doing it for free, he’s laying out a lot of coin out of his own pocket,” board member Pete Bennett said, adding that Yost’s wife and two other people also worked with him, so there were “four people working for our kids.”

He called the amount “modest compensation” and “long overdue.”

During citizen comment time, Doug Bingaman of Three Rivers asked if powerlifting would now be a sanctioned sport through Three Rivers schools and superintendent Jean Logan said that with the proposal it will become part of the Three Rivers school system.

Bingaman said he agreed Yost should be paid, and probably at varsity wages.

