District basketball roundup

MENDON — The Mendon varsity boys’ basketball team fell in the Class D district championship game Friday on its home floor to Marcellus 48-38.

“I thought my guys battled hard for 32 minutes. We just came up short in the fourth quarter. I am really proud of the progress our team made all season after starting 2-7. They worked hard and fought their way to the district finals and had an opportunity to win,” said Mendon coach Dave Swanwick.

The game started out with Mendon leading Marcellus 11-6 after one period and 17-14 entering halftime. A big second half saw Marcellus outscore Mendon by a combined 34-21 margin. The victorious Wildcats were tied at 31-31 with the Hornets entering the fourth quarter. Mendon outscored Marcellus 17-7 in the final eight minutes.

Lukas Crotser had 10 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals for Mendon, which finishes 10-13. Hunter Lovell added 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Braxton Samson pitched in seven points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot. Keaton Crotser had six points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Greg Gifford had five points and three rebounds.

Jack Summers led Marcellus, which advances to regional play next Monday, with 18 points.

Schoolcraft 82, Lawton 27

WHITE PIGEON — Schoolcraft’s boys’ basketball team rolled past Lawton 82-27 to win the Class C district title game at White Pigeon on Friday.

“We came out with a good energy and were focused on the task at hand. Districts are always tough because everyone is gunning for you. We rebounded the ball well and took care of our business,” said Schoolcraft coach Randy Small.

Schoolcraft faces Kalamazoo Christian in the second game Monday at 7 p.m. in the Bangor Regional. Cassopolis faces Quincy in the opener at 5:30 p.m. The finals are Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Caleb Eustice scored 22 of his game-high 29 points for Schoolcraft in the first half as the Eagles opened up leads of 27-7 after one period and 48-16 at halftime. The Eagles outscored the Blue Devils 34-11 in the second half.

Kobe Clark had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Max Kulczyk added 10 points and three steals. Ricky Clark had eight points and five rebounds. Blake Bales added seven points and five rebounds. Nolan Anspaugh had three steals for the Eagles, who were 31-of-63 from the floor and 12-of-28 at the foul stripe.

Lawton shot just 8-of-33 from the floor and 9-of-13 at the foul stripe.

