Home / Home

District baseball, softball preview

Lady Cats armed and dangerous as they begin postseason play
By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

STURGIS — The last time Three Rivers won a district softball title, the Lady Cats’ head coach Kendra Kutz was the team’s starting first baseman.
Thirteen years later, ironically on the same field where Three Rivers won its first and only district crown, Kutz will be positioned in the third base coaching box Saturday for the Division 2 district tournament in Sturgis.

Please see Friday's  print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here