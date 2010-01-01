DISTRICT BASEBALL PREVIEW

THREE RIVERS — Not since the late 1990s has Three Rivers hosted a district tournament in baseball.

But Kim Losik’s Wildcats will hold the home-field advantage next week when they host the Division 2 districts at Armstrong Field.

Action in the postseason gets underway with a pre-district contest at 5 p.m. Tuesday between host Three Rivers and Sturgis.

The winner of Tuesday’s contest advances to Saturday’s 10 a.m. game against Vicksburg, a state semifinalist last season. The other semifinal on Saturday at noon pits Plainwell against Otsego at approximately noon. The district champion advances to the Edwardsburg Regional on Saturday, June 10.

There are 10 seniors on Three Rivers’ roster that would like to finish off their careers with a district championship.

Three Rivers’ last district crown came in 2010 under former coach Scott Muffley.

Current Three Rivers head coach Kim Losik and his team bring an overall record of 17-13.

Three Rivers and Sturgis split a doubleheader during the Wolverine Conference season on the Trojans’ home field.

Losik expects a good battle once again from Drew Rutenbar’s Sturgis ball club.

“It’s nice to have districts at home because it’s a home field advantage. We’ve played almost everybody that’s in the district during the conference season,” Losik said.

“I feel we didn’t play as well as we are capable last time we faced them. We committed a lot of errors in those two games. Our kids played hard and much better since then, and have learned from our miscues and we have been working on a lot of different things.”

If his team can get past Sturgis, a team Losik is confident that his ball club can beat; Three Rivers’ coach is looking forward to the challenge Vicksurg presents.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

