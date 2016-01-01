Desire to grow and improve a big benefit for young Wildcat netters

THREE RIVERS — First-year Three Rivers varsity boys’ tennis coach Mike Kupiec sums up the 2019 Wildcats with one sentence.

“We are a very young team with a positive attitude and unlimited potential for growth and improvement,” said Kupiec, who served the past four years at assistant varsity girls’ coach at Three Rivers at two years as the Wildcats assistant varsity boys’ coach in 2016 and 2017.

Sophomore Isaac Adams returns at No. 1 singles for Three Rivers.

“Isaac has a great attitude and spends the off-season training and receiving private instruction indoors at the Doyle Center in Sturgis,” Kupiec said.

Senior Colby Hartzell returns at No. 2 singles.

“Colby has played all four years and is a very versatile player,” Kupiec said.

Sophomore Riley Lewis returns at No. 3 singles, but is equally comfortably playing doubles.

‘Riley is an exceptional athlete and improves every time he steps onto the court. He is very coachable,” Kupiec said.

Returning for his junior season is David Green at No. 4 singles.

“David follows instructions very well and brings a positive attitude to every match and practice,” Kupiec said.

Junior Dan Waltz returns to help form one half of Three Rivers’ No. 1 doubles combination.

“Dan provides size, strength and aggressive net play for the No. 1 doubles spot,” Kupiec said.

The rest of the Wildcats’ roster is comprised of freshmen Jaxson Gilleylen (No. 1 doubles), Brady Minnard and Joshua Moore (No. 2 doubles), Kayden Stratton and Gio Gioiosa (No. 3 doubles) and the No. 4 doubles team of Alex Bryant and Landon Grubbs.