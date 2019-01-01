Depth, relays big strengths for Three Rivers boys’ track team

Last spring was a very challenging season for the Three Rivers boys’ track and field program.

Alex Schmidtendorff’s Wildcats finished 3-6 in dual meets, placed seventh at the Wolverine Conference Meet, 13th place at regionals and for the first time in years did not have a state qualifier.

“Our biggest flaw as a group is we struggled to find a way to win close meets,” Schmidtendorff said.

Three Rivers’ head coach expects his team to be on the flipside of a few more meets with young, but more committed and depth-laden group this spring.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this season. We have over 40 young men out for the team and they are all working hard. This is one of the most committed groups I have ever coached,” said Schmidtendorff, who will be assisted by Josh Bell this season.

But Schmidtendorff knows his team still has a long way to go before it can compete against the top teams in the conference.

“It’s important to