Defending state champ Bronson poses big challenge for Centreville

BRONSON – This week’s Division 3 volleyball regional in Bronson features a wealth of talent and three state-ranked teams in a tough field.

No. 9 Centreville (48-5-4) battles No. 2-ranked and three-time defending state champion Bronson in today’s opener at 5:30 p.m. No. 3 Schoolcraft tangles with Niles Brandywine in the second match at 7 p.m. The finals are Thursday at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Hudsonville Unity Christian quarterfinal on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Centreville won the Marcellus District beating Constantine in five games after a semifinal sweep of Decatur. Bronson won the Union City District.

“This will be the toughest regional in the state I believe. With three top 10 teams and a good team in Niles Brandywine, the state is going to lose three good teams going into the quarterfinals,” said Centreville head coach Deric Mostrom.

Mostrom knows his ballclub is up against some tough company, but is hoping the Lady Bulldogs schedule this season has prepared them well.

“Bronson has the state championship culture and experience. Schoolcraft has some very skilled players that are smart, know the game and have that winning mentality. Niles Brandywine has a few good athletes with a great record this year and the urge to take down some of the best teams in the state,” Mostrom said.

Centreville head coach is only worried about his team playing its own game and not so much what the other team does.

“We have to be consistent with our control-ables. We will have errors and mistakes, but when we get the opportunity to make the play, we need to do it. Our serves and defense with be a big key to our success,” Mostrom said.

Bronson is a patient team that doesn’t make many mistakes.

“They are a consistent team that doesn’t let you go on long runs. You don’t see to many times, that they give up more then three or four points in a run. They are disciplined and do the right thing, even when under pressure,” Mostrom said.

Bronson’s top player is middle hitter Keona Salesman.

“ She (Salesman) is someone we have to try and take out of their game or at least make it tough on her,” Mostrom said. She is one of the best hitters in the state, but also a smart player that reads the court well. We also have to keep their defense moving so the easy passes don’t come often.”

