Winning a baseball game in Decatur against a Ben Botti coached team is always a difficult task.

Mendon put its unblemished record on the line on the road Tuesday and fell from the ranks of the unbeaten following the Hornets’ 9-2 loss to the Raiders.

The second game was suspended because of darkness.

In the opener, Mendon committed three errors in the game and were outhit 10-6.

At the plate, Mendon struck out a total of 12 times.