CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Mendon boys’ cross country team finished second in the Berrien Springs Shamrock Invitational Thursday.

Berrien Springs won the event with 40 points. Mendon totaled 74. Constantine (106) was fourth and White Pigeon (176) finished seventh.

Sean Valentine of Berrien Springs was the individual boys’ winner in 17:37.

Keaton Crotser from Mendon took fifth in a time of 18:02.

Charlie Newburry (15th, 19:09), Dakota Ames (16th, 19:09.1), Connor Henckel (17th, 19:11) and Wyatt Cupp (21st, 19:38) concluded the Hornets’ scoring.

Also in Mendon’s top seven were Jacob Dudley (27th, 19:52) and Colin Steinberger (35th, 20:12).

Sam Warren led Constantine with a ninth-place time of 18:33. Jack Jones was next for the Falcons in 19th place with a time of 19:28 followed by Joe Shoup (20th, 19:36), Logan Hofmeister (28th, 19:41) and Jacob Dehaven (34th, 20:11).

Also in the Falcons’ top seven were Jacob Derda (37th, 20:17) and Ryan Sailor (38th, 20:20).

Cole Shafer’s 26th-place time of 19:50 paced White Pigeon.

Also figuring in the scoring for the Chiefs were Bruno Martinez (28th, 19:58), Evan Atherton (39th, 20:22), Kobe Yoder (40th, 20:26), and Nate Weber (43rd, 21:06).

Also in White Pigeon’s top seven were Blaine Shafer (51st, 21:21) and Paul Schelstraete (52nd, 21:41).

Niles won the girls’ meet with 34 points. Constantine (142) finished sixth.

Kaylee Thompson of Niles was the individual girls winner in 20:08.

Allyson Schrock placed 21st in 23;44 for Constantine. Grace Hofmeister (23rd, 23:57), Madison Moen (31st, 25:46), Lydia Middleton (33rd, 25:55) and Allison Henke (34th, 26:27) concluded the Lady Falcons’ scoring.

Also in Constantine’s top seven were Kim Carper (36th, 26:42) and Meagan Herlein (37th,27:16).

Mendon’s Makenzie Oatley finished 53rd in 25:50 and Taylor Mailhot was 87th in 29:32.

White Pigeon’s top runner was Audrey Baker (54th, 25:53) followed by Genieve Keo (82nd, 28:46), Kiley Lowery (83rd, 28:54) and Audrora Saddison (84th, 29:02).

Marcellus runners fourth, fifth at Hartford Invitational

HARTFORD — The Marcellus boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed in the Hartford Cross Country Invitational Thursday at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds.

Bloomingdale won the girls’ meet. Marcellus’ girls squad took fifth out of the seven competing teams.

Emma Pachay led Marcellus with a second-place time of 21:39.3.

Ellie Tone (24th, 25:23.9) was next for the Wildcats followed by Amy Steinkraus (25th, 25:37.6), Melissa Steinkraus (28th, 26:00.7) and Morgan Hartline (30th, 26:17.6).

Bangor won the boys’ meet. Marcellus finished fourth.

Nolan Surach finished eighth for Marcellus in 18:45.4.

Andrew Pachay (19th, 20:09.4) was the next Wildcats’ finisher followed by Kyle McKenzie (25th, 20:49.7), Connor Hartline (29th, 21:06.5) and Zack Porter (41st, 23:49.3).