Cross Country Round up

Mendon runners win Division 2 title in Bangor Viking Invitational

BANGOR — The Mendon boys' cross country team won the Division 2 trophy with a first-place finish in Saturday’s Bangor Viking Cross Country Invitational.

Art Stephenson’s Hornet boys won their meet with 42 points. Gobles (53) placed second.

Gus Hinch of Watervliet was the individual boys’ winner in 18:22.

Keaton Crotser of Mendon finished fourth with a time of 18:43.

Also figuring in the Hornets’ scoring were Charlie Newburry (6th, 19:23), Colin Steinberger (7th, 19:26), Wyatt Cupp (12th, 19:55) and Connor Henckel (13th, 19:57).

Also competing for Mendon were Jacob Dudley (17th, 20:21) and Nik Andaverde (28th, 22:08).

Mendon had one girl runner compete with Mackenzie Oatley finishing in 25th with a time of 27:43.

Kallie Harrison of Bloomingdale won the girls’ race in 21:20.

Constantine boys fourth

at Buchanan Invitational

BUCHANAN — Constantine’s boys' cross country team finished fourth in Saturday’s Buchanan Invitational held at Red Bud Moto Cross Park.

The Falcons scored 110 points in the boys’ meet. Berrien Springs won the meet with 60.

Shawn Little of Dowagiac was the individual boys’ winner in 16:50.4.

Constantine’s top runner on the day was Quinten Prieur (7th, 17:39.3) followed by Sam Warren (17th, 18:26), Jack Jones (30th, 19:39.3), Logan Hofmeister (35th, 19:55.6) and Joe Shoup (41st, 20:15.1).

Also competing for the Falcons were Alec Weaver (44th, 20:27.9) and Ryan Sailor (55th, 21:07.9).

Constantine’s girls finished in 10th place with 260 points. South Haven was meet champion with 74.

Individual winner in the girls’ race was Cameron Cleveland from Edwardsburg in a time of 20:14.9.

Constantine’s top runner on the day was Allyson Schrock who finished 40th with a time of 24:25.9.

Also scoring for the Lady Falcons were Grace Hofmeister (56th, 25:23.3), Madison Moen (70th, 26:10.5), Kim Carper (73th, 26:18.7) and Lydia Middleton (89th, 27:14.5).

Meagan Herlein (95th, 28:15.5) and Lydia Yoder (99th, 28:36.3)

Bulldog runners fare well

at Pittsford Invitational

PITTSFORD — The Centreville boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed in the Pittsford Invitational Saturday.

Centreville’s freshmen girls finished first in their race with 10 points.

The Lady Bulldogs’ freshmen were led by Abagail Schlabach with her second-place finish of 21:39.37 and her sister Gabriella Schlabach (5th, 22:30.58).

Centreville’s freshmen boys were sixth with 53.

The Bulldogs’ top two runners were Andrew Cropsey (18th, 21:44.1) and Christian Kernagis (27th, 26:00).

Centreville’s sophomore girls were fourth with 31 points.

Asia Pratel led Centreville with a sixth-place time of 25:07 and teammate Ainsley Webb (17th, 28:10).

Centreville’s sophomore boys were fifth with 39 points.

Logging the Bulldogs’ top two times were Terence Brueck (12th, 21:09) and Dustin Schwenk (16th, 21:32).

Centreville didn’t have any girl entries in the junior race.

The Bulldogs finished seventh in the junior boys’ race with 69 points.

Jacob Miller (31st, 23:44) and Tyler Overholt (36th, 24:27) logged Centreville’s top two times in that race.

The Lady Bulldogs were fifth in the senior girls race with 52 points.

Leading Centreville were Morgan Walton (12th, 26:03) and Cayla Ferrier (13th, 26:17).

Centreville didn’t have enough finishers in the senior boys’ race to score.

Justus Chupp of Centreville finished sixth with a time of 19:03 in the senior race and Ross Hunter was 26th in a time of 21:47.