CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW

THREE RIVERS — A top three finish in the Wolverine Conference and winning the St. Joseph County Meet are goals on the Three Rivers girls' cross country team’s agenda this season.

“If we stay healthy, train well and get our rest, we should have the strongest team I’ve every coached. Our freshmen and seniors are our biggest classes, but we have contributors from each grade,” said Three Rivers girls coach Josh Bell.

“I’m very excited to coach this team because I’ve already seem improvement in summer training and our two races have shown me that these girls want to give their all. It could be our best year as a team yet.”

Three Rivers is aiming for the top three in the conference after earning seventh last year, 11th at regionals and second at the county meet.

Senior Carissa Kelley returns for her fourth season and is serving as team captain. Kelley’s personal-best time in the 5,000-meter race is 19:54 and she is a two-time state qualifier.

“Carissa is a very strong runner and she has been one of the best in our program. She wants to qualify for state again this season,” Bell said.

Senior captain Kaitlin Ritchie (21:26) also returns.

“Kate has a goal to be all-conference and she is already racing better than last year at this time. She is the hardest worker in our training,” Bell said.

Senior Stephanie McLochlin returns and will serve as a third captain.

“Stephanie is very talented and has consistently been the one who trains the most on our team. Her leadership qualities are invaluable,” Bell said.

Senior Samantha Mohney returns for her second season in the sport.

“Sam immediately impacted our team when she joined last season. She pushes herself in practice and racing,” Bell said.

Janetta Kiser is the final senior returnee.

“Janetta has always run with her heart and is returning to running after an injury. I’m looking forward to seeing her race again,” Bell said.

Junior Gracie Bowers is the final varsity returner.

“Gracie trained a lot this summer and it has shown in her first two races. Her improvement is very noticeable,” Bell said.

Looking to make a bigger impact this season are junior varsity runners and senior Lily Solis, junior Lauren Berneking, senior Nicole Ambs and sophomore Kiara Kamptner.

“Lily hopes to get her lifetime personal best time after running more this summer,” Bell said. “Lauren put some effort into summer running so I expect her to improve significantly. Nicole took a year off, but joins us again for her third season. Kiara ran as a freshman on JV and had a strong track season.”

Newcomers include senior Nohemi Hernandez, juniors Alexandria Deel, Jessica Barnes and Erin Brady and freshmen Natalie Kelley, Madison Bowers, Karlie Burks, Kerrigan Borst, Paige Lundquist and Chloe Hewitt.

“Our freshmen group is very strong. Jessica, Erin, Alexandria and Nohemi all play another varsity sport so we have some good athletes joining us this season,” Bell said.

“We are trying to relate our cross country experiences to other life partnerships. I want them to understand that they will always be a “teammate” in life. We need to be the best teammates we can be for the team to achieve its goals. It is all about individuals performing their role to benefit the team.”

Bell lists Otsego, Plainwell, Edwardsburg and South Haven as the top teams in the Wolverine Conference this fall.

A combined boys and girls season schedule for Three Rivers will appear in the Three Rivers Commercial-News on Monday.

