Crespo, Fox claim state wrestling titles

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

DETROIT –  After celebrating his third consecutive Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 4 state individual wrestling championship with his coaches and the fans,  Mendon junior  140-pounder Skyler Crespo ran a few sprints.
Crespo topped off another great season that ended with his 13-0 victory over Bad Axe’s Ryan Wehner in the championship match at Ford Field in Detroit Saturday.
Crespo was one of three area grapplers to bring home a state titles.
Also winning a stat crown was Schoolcraft senior 285-pounder River Fox, while White Pigeon senior Kyle Black finished second at 145.
Against Wehner Crespo, who finishes the season 51-2, scored a pair of first-period takedowns, added two more in the second period then scored was the recipient of several backpoints on near-fall pins.

