Crespo, Fox claim state wrestling titles

DETROIT – After celebrating his third consecutive Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 4 state individual wrestling championship with his coaches and the fans, Mendon junior 140-pounder Skyler Crespo ran a few sprints.

Crespo topped off another great season that ended with his 13-0 victory over Bad Axe’s Ryan Wehner in the championship match at Ford Field in Detroit Saturday.

Crespo was one of three area grapplers to bring home a state titles.

Also winning a stat crown was Schoolcraft senior 285-pounder River Fox, while White Pigeon senior Kyle Black finished second at 145.

Against Wehner Crespo, who finishes the season 51-2, scored a pair of first-period takedowns, added two more in the second period then scored was the recipient of several backpoints on near-fall pins.