County fair is up and running

CENTREVILLE — The first day of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Sunday, Sept. 17, was a hit, with the antique tractor pulls starting the day at 8 a.m. and The Shinning Son Band closing at the free stage.

On Saturday, the pre-fair welcomed fans of farm life to come out to the fairgrounds and watch entertainment from the dog show and the poultry show, but on Sunday the fair truly kicked off.

The first day of the fair featured a collection of carnival games and rides for the whole family, while offering those laid back folks with music and entertainment all day, from the Bob Poque Brother and Sister Act performing at the community tent to the continuation of the River Country Has Talent competitions at the free stage.

The Grandstands hosted the second big event of the weeklong fair, the farm truck pull. The stands were packed full of eager spectators cheering on their family and friends while they show off how much horsepower their truck really has.



