Cool claims national wrestling title
Mendon standout to attend MSU to wrestle
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
MENDON — Wyatt Cool is a national wrestling champion.
The recent Mendon High School graduate captured an individual national title in the 187-pound weight division in the NUWAY Summer Nationals last weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Cool traveled to the tournament as part of Michigan Team Ayres, which earned fourth overall in the team tournament.
