BATTLE CREEK — The boys’ basketball teams from Bellevue and Howardsville Christian School have a rich tradition.

But as strong as both programs have been, one title has managed to elude each school.

A Class D regional championship.

Howardsville (19-5) faces Bellevue (22-1) tonight at Battle Creek Harper Creek at 6:30 p.m. The winner advances to the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at Portage Northern against either Adrian Lenawee Christian (17-5) or Hillsdale Academy (22-2) from the Lansing Christian Regional.

Bellevue, winner of six consecutive district titles, finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the final Michigan Associated Press state poll.

The Broncos, who are coached by Joe Costello, have won a total of seven district titles in its history but never a regional championship. Last year, Bellevue lost in the regional finals on its home floor to Benton Harbor Dream Academy.

Bellevue finished first this season in the Southern Central Athletic Association. Bronson had won 30 straight regular season games until suffering its lone loss of the 2017-18 season on Feb. 19 to Hillsdale Academy 56-46.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.