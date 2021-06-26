Constantine's Outlaw signs to play basketball for Glen Oaks

CONSTANTINE — Constantine High School girls’ basketball standout Hannah Outlaw is taking her basketball skills to the collegiate level.

Outlaw recently signed a national letter of intent to play womens’ baskeball for Glen Oaks Community College and incoming first-year head coach Robbie Hattan.

Being able to spend time with her family was a major factor in why Outlaw, afour-year letterwinner in volleyball, basketball and track and field and along with a couple years of softball at Constantine, selected Glen Oaks for basketball.

“I liked the idea of staying close to home because I have grandparents and other family I am close too and want to spend time with,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw’s mother Jennifer also played basketball at Constantine and Glen Oaks.

Among Hannah’s future plans after Glen Oaks are to attend Law School at a four-year university.

“I want to major in criminal justice and become a lawyer. My biological grandfather is in prison for wrongful conviction and I want to help him and others who have been wrongfully convicted to work on getting them freedom,” Hannah said.

Outlaw will miss the bond she’s created on the court with her friends the most and sports.

“Basketball has been a big part of my life since I was four-years old so that’s why I decided to continue that in college,” Hannah said.

Math has been Hannah’s favorite subject in school.

“I like math a lot and my last semester of high school I took forensics science, college freshman English and college statistics,” Hannah said. “I love school,”

Outlaw was real pleased with her senior year on the basketball court.

“This was one of my best years competing in basketball. I became more of a team player, pushing the ball up the floor and having a fast-paced game. I really liked Coach Balcom’s coaching style,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw finished her K-12 education at Constantine without missing a single day of school.

“My mom really pushed me to have perfect attendance, good grades and to create good opportunities for myself during my life,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw was a three-time state qualifier in track and field in hurdles, relays and sprints. She finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2021 Division 3 state meet.

“I really enjoyed track and field and this year I added high jump to my list of events and actually ended up being pretty good at it,” Outlaw said.

As a senior on the basketball court, Outlaw averaged 15.7 points, 7.1 rebunds, 3.1 steals. 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Constantine varsity girls’ basketball coach Jeff Balcom was very pleased with the leadership Outlaw provided both on and off the court.

“Hannah leaves everything out there on the floor and it doesn’t matter if that’s practice or a real game,” Balcom said. “She’s a good hustler, team player and she leads both verbally and by her performance on the court. The girls follow her example. I’m pleased to see her move onto the next level. Not only is Hannah a good athlete, but she an excellent student. When she talks her teammates listen. She is always smiling and pushing others. We’ll miss that energy she brings to the gym the most.”