Home / Home

Constantine stuns state-ranked Centreville

CENTREVILLE — Constantine’s baseball team shocked Division 4 No. 3-ranked Centreville by handing the Bulldogs a 2-1 loss on their home field Wednesday.
It was the first loss of the season for Centreville, now 7-1 overall.
“We left multiple runners in scoring position with one out or less and the ball just didn’t fall our way today, and it did for them and little more and that was the difference,” said Centreville head coach Mike Webster.
“Constantine played very well and clean baseball in the field and at the plate.”
Centreville, which committed three errors, scored its lone run in the third.
Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here