Constantine spikers sweep Fennville

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s volleyball team swept visiting Fennville in three sets Thursday, 25-7, 25-7, 25-7.

Leah Dumm recorded six kills, four aces and nine digs for Constantine. Laci Lutz added nine assists and a pair of aces. Madi Tulley produced three kills, five digs and a block. Hannah Outlaw posted one kill, eight aces and two digs. Alyssa Parmer came up with five digs and two aces. Kaylee Stears had three kills. Lilly Stears added six assists and four aces. Kailey Orton finished with two kills for the Lady Falcons, now 1-0 in SAC Valley Divisional play.